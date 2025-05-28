What's the story

Finger waves are the epitome of elegance and sophistication.

While they are usually done with heat styling tools, today there are a number of heatless methods to create the gorgeous waves without damaging your hair.

Not only do these techniques protect your hair from heat damage, but they also provide you with an inexpensive way to achieve salon-like results at home.

Here, we explore some effective heatless techniques for amazing finger waves.