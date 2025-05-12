5 must-have anklet styles to enhance your look
What's the story
Anklets have ruled the fashion world for centuries, providing a unique way to accentuate your footwear.
These versatile accessories can turn any outfit around, adding a pinch of elegance or bohemian touch.
Be it delicate chains or bold ones, anklets give an opportunity to express your style.
Here, we take a look at some timeless anklet styles that can make your footwear fashion pop, literally!
Subtle elegance
Delicate chain anklets
Delicate chain anklets are ideal for those who love understated elegance.
These thin chains usually come in gold or silver and can be embellished with some small charms or gemstones.
They look great with sandals and flats, adding a hint of sparkle to your look without overpowering it.
Perfect for casual outings as well as formal events, these anklets are all about versatility and sophistication.
Colorful flair
Beaded anklets
Bringing color and texture to your ensemble, beaded anklets are a staple.
Available in different materials (glass, wood, semi-precious stones), they add the element of fun to any outfit.
From beach days to summer festivals, beaded anklets go well with casual footwear such as flip-flops and espadrilles.
Their vibrant hues can also make a pretty contrast with neutral-toned shoes.
Rustic charm
Bohemian leather anklets
Leather anklets give off a rustic yet chic bohemian vibe.
More often than not braided and/or embellished with metal accents, these anklets work best for those who are a sucker for earthy tones and natural materials.
They go well with boots or gladiator sandals, making them perfect for outdoor adventures as well as music festivals.
Personalized touch
Charm anklets
Charm anklets let you add your own touch to your collection of accessories. It can be a symbol that means something to you or an initial, anything that makes it special.
Usually, these anklets have a number of small charms hanging off the chain, each symbolizing something important to the wearer.
They go beautifully with open-toed footwear, where charms can be seen clearly.
Versatile combinations
Layered anklet sets
Layered anklet sets give the freedom to mix and match various styles together to create a never-seen-before look each time you wear them.
These sets typically come with two or more matching pieces that can be worn separately or stacked together on a single ankle, as per your mood and occasion requirements.
They go perfectly well with sneakers as much as strappy heels.