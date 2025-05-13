What's the story

Trench coats have existed in fashion forever, and for good reason too. They are stylish and serve a purpose (read: keep you warm).

Trench coats, which started off as an army thing, have now become the epitome of grace. They can be worn on almost any occasion, be it a casual lunch or something more formal.

With their classic design and practicality, trench coats never go out of fashion.