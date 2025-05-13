How trench coats evolved into a style icon
What's the story
Trench coats have existed in fashion forever, and for good reason too. They are stylish and serve a purpose (read: keep you warm).
Trench coats, which started off as an army thing, have now become the epitome of grace. They can be worn on almost any occasion, be it a casual lunch or something more formal.
With their classic design and practicality, trench coats never go out of fashion.
Origins
The history behind trench coats
Originally intended for military officers in World War I, trench coats were made with waterproof fabrics such as gabardine. This ensured that they were protected from the harsh weather.
Over the years, these coats were adapted for the civilians. However, they kept their functional elements and added stylish details to make them apt for wearing on a daily basis. This highlights their versatility.
Design elements
Key features of trench coats
Characterized by their double-breasted front, wide lapels, and belted waist, trench coats are timeless.
They usually have shoulder epaulettes and storm flaps, which make them more functional in the rain.
Not only do these details amp up the coat's look, but also its wearability, making it an ideal piece for all seasons.
This combination of style and utility makes trench coats a perennial favorite in fashion.
Fashion advice
Styling tips for trench coats
The best part about pairing a trench coat with different outfits is that it can create a variety of looks.
For a casual appearance, wear it over jeans and a simple top. For more formal occasions, layer it over tailored trousers or a dress.
Accessories like scarves or hats can further elevate the ensemble.
Fabric selection
Choosing the right trench coat material
Lastly, when you pick a trench coat, keep in mind the material according to your needs.
If you want breathability and comfort, cotton blends are a good choice.
Synthetic fabrics offer better water resistance.
Wool options are perfect for colder climates as they are more insulating.