5 unexpected things hurting your houseplants
What's the story
Houseplants can liven up any space, but sometimes they just stop thriving for no apparent reasons.
Knowing about these underappreciated factors can help you keep your plants healthy.
Here are some of the less-discussed reasons why your houseplants may be struggling and what you can practically do to solve these problems effectively.
Watering issues
Inconsistent watering practices
Inconsistent watering is one of the most common reasons why houseplants fail to thrive.
Overwatering or underwatering can cause root rot or dehydration, respectively.
It's important to set a regular watering schedule according to the specific needs of the plant species.
Checking soil moisture before watering and using pots with drainage holes can help avoid water-related problems.
Light problems
Poor lighting conditions
Insufficient or excessive light can significantly hinder plant growth.
Each plant has unique lighting requirements, ranging from low light to bright, indirect sunlight.
Placing plants in appropriate locations according to their light needs is essential for their health.
Adjusting the position of plants as seasons change ensures they receive adequate light throughout the year.
Humidity concerns
Inadequate humidity levels
The reason why many houseplants fare better in humid environments is that they originate from tropical regions.
Low indoor humidity, particularly in winters, can cause the leaves to brown and curl up.
Increasing humidity around plants by misting them regularly or placing a humidifier nearby helps maintain optimal conditions for growth.
Nutrient needs
Nutrient deficiencies
Houseplants need essential nutrients for healthy growth which they usually get from soil and fertilizers.
A deficiency of nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, or potassium may lead to stunted growth or discolored leaves.
Regularly feeding plants with balanced fertilizers as per their specific needs makes sure they get the right nutrition.
Pest issues
Pest infestations
Pests like aphids, spider mites, and mealybugs can take a toll on the health of your houseplants if left unchecked.
Therefore, it's important to regularly check plants for signs of these pests.
Using safe methods such as insecticidal soap or neem oil to treat infestations immediately does the trick.
These treatments help control pests without harming the plants, keeping them healthy and growing.