What's the story

Trench coats have always been a wardrobe staple for celebrities, giving them both style and functionality.

These versatile pieces are the ideal pick for any season, keeping you warm during cold months and giving you a chic layer on hot days.

Celebrities have always been spotted in trench coats, starting trends that a lot follow.

Here are some iconic celebrity trench coat moments that continue to inspire fashionistas across the globe.