Why trench coats never go out of fashion
What's the story
Trench coats have always been a wardrobe staple for celebrities, giving them both style and functionality.
These versatile pieces are the ideal pick for any season, keeping you warm during cold months and giving you a chic layer on hot days.
Celebrities have always been spotted in trench coats, starting trends that a lot follow.
Here are some iconic celebrity trench coat moments that continue to inspire fashionistas across the globe.
Iconic style
Audrey Hepburn's classic look
Audrey Hepburn's look in Breakfast at Tiffany's established the trench coat as a forever classic.
Her timeless beige trench coat became the epitome of elegance and sophistication.
The understated nature of her look, combined with oversized shades, made it a lasting image that inspires fashion even today.
This look is ideal for those who want to keep it minimal yet stylish.
Modern elegance
Burberry's signature trench on Emma Watson
Emma Watson has been spotted wearing Burberry's signature trench coat on many occasions, proving its modern elegance.
With its tailored fit and high-quality fabric, this piece is both comfortable and stylish.
Watson's choice demonstrates how a well-fitted trench can elevate an outfit, making it appropriate for everything from casual outings to formal events.
Royal influence
Meghan Markle's chic ensembles
Meghan Markle has often sported trench coats at public events, reminding us of their versatility and chic factor.
Her penchant for neutrals like beige and camel adds an element of sophistication to her looks, but keeps the practicality intact.
Markle's choices show how these can be effortlessly incorporated into everyday wear without giving up on style.
Trendsetting choices
Rihanna's bold fashion statements
We all know Rihanna is a fashionista, especially with her quirky trench coat takes.
More often than not, she goes for the most outlandish colors or textures (leather, denim, anyone?) and completely redefines a trench.
Her fearless attitude inspires you to have fun with the closet. You can add statement pieces that speak to you. That keeps the spirit of this timeless piece intact.