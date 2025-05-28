Apple is testing a whopping 200MP camera for future iPhones
What's the story
Apple is reportedly working on a major upgrade for its iPhone lineup with a 200MP primary sensor.
This was revealed by popular tech leaker Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.
If true, this would be Apple's most advanced camera system to date, promising unprecedented detail in photos and improved zooming capabilities.
Technological advancement
Apple's potential leap in camera technology
The addition of a 200MP camera would be a notable shift from Apple's current focus on the integration of hardware and software for better image quality.
Other smartphone manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola have already introduced 200MP cameras.
However, this would be Apple's first attempt at such a high-resolution camera system.
Market speculation
Release timeline and future prospects
The exact release date of Apple's new camera system is still a mystery.
It is unlikely to be included in this year's iPhone 17, which is expected to come with other camera upgrades such as an improved front camera and a 48MP zoom lens on the Pro models.
If Apple does launch an iPhone with a 200MP camera, it could give the company a major edge in the smartphone market.