What's the story

Norwegian tech company Opera has announced a revolutionary new web browser, called Opera Neon.

The company describes it as an "agentic browser" with contextual awareness and the ability to perform tasks on behalf of users.

These tasks include researching, building, and designing anything they need.

Henrik Lexow, Opera's senior AI product director, said in a press release that "AI can fundamentally change the way we use the internet and perform all sorts of tasks in the browser."