Opera's new AI browser can create games, code, and reports
What's the story
Norwegian tech company Opera has announced a revolutionary new web browser, called Opera Neon.
The company describes it as an "agentic browser" with contextual awareness and the ability to perform tasks on behalf of users.
These tasks include researching, building, and designing anything they need.
Henrik Lexow, Opera's senior AI product director, said in a press release that "AI can fundamentally change the way we use the internet and perform all sorts of tasks in the browser."
Features
Opera Neon: A tool for AI-driven tasks
One of the key features of Opera Neon is its AI engine. The company claims this engine can "understand and interpret" user requests, using cloud-based AI agents to fulfill them.
This means Neon can create games, reports, code snippets, and websites. It can even work on multiple tasks when the user is offline, although the extent of these offline capabilities are unclear.
The AI engine is a "premium subscription product" with launch date and pricing yet to be disclosed.
AI integration
Opera Neon: Advanced AI tools for web tasks
Along with its unique AI engine, Opera Neon also offers advanced AI tools similar to those in Microsoft's Copilot and OpenAI's Operator.
These include a chatbot interface for web searches, answering queries, and getting "contextual information" from the current webpage.
The browser also comes with an 'AI Agent' (formerly known as Browser Operator) that lets users automate routine web tasks like online shopping or filling forms.
User protection
Opera Neon: A focus on privacy and security
The AI Agent in Opera Neon interacts with web page content locally on the browser. This is done to ensure user privacy and security while automating routine tasks.
The new browser is the fifth addition to Opera's lineup, after the launch of its mindfulness-focused Air browser in February.
More information about Opera Neon will be revealed when it fully rolls out into beta version.