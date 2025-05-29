Transform your outfit with these scarf ideas
What's the story
Scarves are the best accessories to glam up any look and our favorite celebs are the ones who set the trend of wearing them right.
Be it casual outings or red carpet events, scarves have been a part of the closet of celebrities through seasons.
Here are a few scarf styling tricks inspired by celebs, giving you practical ideas to wear them.
Loop style
The classic loop style
The classic loop style is a favorite of many celebs for its simplicity and elegance.
Simply fold the scarf in half and drape it around your neck. Pull the loose ends through the loop created by the fold and adjust as needed.
This style works well with both long and short scarves, and is the perfect way to add warmth without compromising on style.
Drape style
The effortless drape
The effortless drape is something you often spot on celebrities during warm months or at casual events.
Simply drape the scarf around your neck without tying it, letting it hang loosely down your front.
This trick adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit while keeping things relaxed and comfortable.
Knot tie
The chic knot tie
For the ones who want to add a bit of flair to their ensemble, the chic knot tie is an excellent choice.
Fold your scarf length-wise, till it is narrow enough to tie easily.
Wrap around your neck once or twice depending on how long it is, then tie a simple knot at one side of the neck, or let it hang in front for added drama.
Headscarf
The headscarf trend
Celebrities have made wearing scarves a headpiece a thing in the past few years—a trend that serves both purpose and fashion-forwardness.
Fold the scarf into a triangle shape before placing it over your head with two corners tied under the chin or behind the nape, depending on preference;
the look not only saves hair from elements but also adds something unique when worn with sunglasses or statement earrings.