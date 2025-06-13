Modern tips for styling a vintage headscarf
What's the story
Vintage headscarves have made a stunning comeback, merging timeless elegance with contemporary style.
These versatile accessories can create chic updos for any occasion, the possibilities are endless!
From a casual outing to a formal event, headscarves can bring life to any look in no time. Their resurgence in fashion proves their adaptability and evergreen nature.
Here, we show you different ways to wear vintage headscarves as modern hairstyles.
Bun style
Classic bun with a scarf twist
The vintage scarf elevates the classic bun by adding an element of elegance.
How to pull it off? Gather your hair into a high or low bun, and secure it with pins.
Fold the scarf lengthwise, and wrap it around the base of the bun, tying it securely in place.
This simple addition adds color and texture to the hairstyle, making it ideal for both casual and formal settings.
Ponytail wrap
Retro-inspired ponytail wrap
A retro-inspired ponytail wrap is bound to lend a playful, yet sophisticated vibe.
Begin by tying your hair into a high ponytail with the help of an elastic band.
Fold a vintage scarf diagonally to form a long strip.
Wrap the scarf around the base of the ponytail a couple of times before securing it with a knot or bow.
This style adds flair to everyday looks while keeping hair neatly in place.
Braided crown
Bohemian braided crown
The bohemian braided crown has braids and colorful scarves for a stunning appearance.
Part your hair in the center, dividing it into two side braids.
Cross one braid over your head, pinning it securely, and the other one in the same way.
Interweave vintage pieces of scarf through the braids, pinning them securely.
Turban updo
Chic turban style updo
For a bold hairstyle, try a turban updo with vintage scarves.
Twist all hair at the top, tucking ends under so that no loose strands are seen.
Drape the scarf over your head for even coverage, ensuring no gaps.
This style integrates seamlessly into both casual and formal looks, giving you a unique blend of tradition and modernity without compromising on elegance or flair.