5 tips to perfect your wavy hair look
What's the story
Natural waves can be the most beautiful feature of your hair, giving you a relaxed and effortless look.
However, styling them to their full potential can be a bit tricky at times.
With the right techniques, you can enhance your natural waves without much hassle.
Here are a few ways that can help you achieve those perfect waves, leaving your hair looking vibrant and full of life.
Diffuser technique
Use a diffuser for volume
A diffuser is basically an attachment for your hairdryer which distributes air evenly around your curls or waves.
Using a diffuser, you can easily add volume and reduce frizz in your natural waves.
Start by applying a heat protectant spray on damp hair. Then use the diffuser on low heat and scrunch sections of your hair upwards towards the scalp.
It enhances wave definition and adds body.
Plopping method
Try plopping for defined waves
Plopping is an excellent way to define natural waves, sans heat tools.
After washing your hair, apply a leave-in conditioner/curl-enhancing cream.
Lay a cotton T-shirt flat on a surface, and flip your head over onto it so that all your hair is centered on the shirt.
Wrap the shirt around your head like a turban, and leave it on for about 20 minutes before revealing more defined waves.
Sea salt spray trick
Scrunch with sea salt spray
Sea salt spray is known for lending beachy texture to wavy hair types.
To get the best out of this product, start with damp or dry hair.
Spritz sea salt spray evenly throughout the strands from roots to ends.
Scrunch with hands as you go along each section of locks.
Continue until the desired texture appears, naturally enhanced by its salty formula.
Braiding method
Overnight braiding technique
Braiding overnight is another simple way to enhance natural wave patterns in one's mane effortlessly while sleeping soundly through the night hours ahead!
Start by dividing slightly dampened tresses into two sections; braid each section loosely before securing ends tightly enough so they don't unravel during slumber time but stay intact till morning arrives.
Unbraiding reveals beautifully enhanced wavy locks ready to go out the door, confidently styled anew!