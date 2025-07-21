Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' seals ₹100cr Netflix deal: Report

The upcoming horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, starring pan-Indian star Prabhas , has secured a lucrative post-theatrical streaming deal. The film's streaming rights (Hindi) have been acquired by Netflix for a whopping ₹100 crore, reported Cinejosh. This is in line with industry standards for films of this scale and ambition.

Comparison Comparison with 'Kalki 2898 AD' deal While the ₹100 crore deal for The Raja Saab is impressive, it pales in comparison to the streaming rights of Prabhas's previous film, Kalki 2898 AD. Netflix had acquired the Hindi version of that film for a staggering ₹175 crore. The difference in amounts can be attributed to the scale and genre of the films. Kalki 2898 AD was a big-budget mythological epic set in a dystopian science-fiction world with a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Production insights Know more about 'The Raja Saab' The Raja Saab, written and directed by Maruthi, features a stellar cast including Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi Kumar, Yogi Babu, Murli Sharma, Zarina Wahab, and Anupam Kher, among others. The film's cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, while editing is done by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao. Rajeevan has taken on the role of production designer with S Thaman composing the music. It is produced by T G Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory.