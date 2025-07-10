'Wednesday 2' trailer: Jenna Ortega returns to school in style

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the second season of its hit series Wednesday, a spin-off of The Addams Family. The show, created by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, will return in two parts on August 6 and September 3. In the new season, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy, where she is now the most popular girl in school after saving it from destruction in Season 1.

Plot developments Wednesday must save Enid at all costs The trailer also teases Wednesday's struggle with her newfound fame and her mission to stop a deadly prophecy that threatens her roommate Enid Sinclair's life. The rest of the Addams family is seen helping Wednesday in this endeavor, while she sets traps to keep her fans away from her personal life. The trailer is filled with other spooky things like zombies, werewolves, and posers who are sure to make Wednesday's time at Nevermore all the more stressful.

Cast updates Here are the cast members The trailer also introduces Steve Buscemi as the new principal of Nevermore Academy. The second season will see the return of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, and Luis Guzman. Newcomers to the cast include Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Guest stars for this season are Lady Gaga, Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.