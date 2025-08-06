By 2030, Windows PCs could see, hear, and talk: Microsoft

Microsoft 's Corporate VP for OS Security, David Weston, has shared his vision of a future where Windows will be more than just an operating system. In a recent YouTube video, Weston predicted that by 2030, Windows would have capabilities similar to those of 'Jarvis' from Iron Man or 'Samantha' from Her. He envisions a multi-modal interaction with computers where they can 'see' and 'hear' like humans.

Evolution The end of traditional computing interactions Weston thinks that the traditional ways of interacting with computers, like clicking and typing, could soon be outdated. He said, "The world of mousing around and typing will feel as alien as it does to Gen-Z to use MS-DOS." This evolution is already underway with Microsoft's Copilot AI and real-time productivity tools. These innovations are early steps toward an OS that doesn't just respond but also reasons, learns, and collaborates.

Future tech AI agents as cybersecurity analysts Weston also predicts that in the next five years, businesses could hire AI agents as their cybersecurity analysts. He said, "In 5 years, I strongly believe you'll be able to hire a security expert, but actually under the hood, it's an AI agent." This would mean interacting with these bots on platforms like Microsoft Teams and assigning them tasks via emails.

Work transformation The dark side of AI advancements Weston also emphasized how AI could take over repetitive administrative tasks, allowing humans to focus on creativity, decision-making, and connection. However, he also warned about the cybersecurity risks that come with advanced technology. As quantum computing becomes more mainstream, Weston believes digital security risks will increase dramatically. He said, "We know that it will change the security landscape dramatically."