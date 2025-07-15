This Windows 11 feature will save battery without dimming your screen
What's the story
Microsoft is testing a new feature for Windows 11 laptops that could significantly improve battery life. The feature, called "Adaptive energy saver," automatically adjusts power-saving settings based on the workload of your laptop. Unlike the current energy saver mode that activates when battery levels drop below a certain percentage, this innovative mode works in real-time, optimizing power usage even when the battery is still full.
Functionality
How the new mode works
The Adaptive energy saver mode kicks in when your laptop isn't under heavy load, like during idle periods or while performing light tasks. It automatically activates power-saving measures without dimming the screen brightness, allowing you to continue working without any noticeable change in display brightness. However, it may pause non-critical updates, stop certain background apps from syncing fully (like OneDrive or Phone Link), and disable visual effects such as transparency.
User control
When will it be available?
The Adaptive energy saver feature is currently being tested with Windows 11 Canary Channel testers. It will be available later this year for all users, but only on devices with batteries such as laptops, tablets, and handheld PCs. It's an opt-in feature, meaning it won't turn on automatically and you can enable it manually from settings if you want Windows to manage background power usage.