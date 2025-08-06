Reliance Infra stocks fall 19% in 6 sessions: Here's why

Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power have witnessed a sharp decline in their stock prices, plummeting by as much as 19% in the last six trading sessions. The fall comes amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged ₹17,000 crore loan fraud involving these Anil Ambani -led companies. Today alone, Reliance Infrastructure shares fell over 4% to hit a low of ₹267, while Reliance Power stocks dropped by 5% to reach a low of ₹43.

Investigation ED interrogates Anil Ambani in loan fraud case The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently interrogated Ambani as part of its money laundering investigation linked to the alleged bank loan fraud. He has reportedly sought seven days to provide documents related to the queries raised by the ED. The agency is also set to question Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former close aide of Ambani, and Sateesh Seth from Reliance Group this week.

Fraud Alleged loan fraud involves 3 group companies and 20 lenders The alleged loan fraud involves loans given to Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Communications. These loans, amounting to around ₹17,000 crore, have reportedly turned into non-performing assets (NPAs), involving nearly 20 lenders. Among them are State Bank of India, UCO Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of India, and Punjab and Sind Bank.