Hero Motors ups IPO size to ₹1,200 crore

Hero Motors, a leading auto components manufacturer, has refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company has increased the size of its initial public offering (IPO) from ₹900 crore to ₹1,200 crore. The revised plan includes a fresh share issue worth up to ₹800 crore and an offer for sale by existing shareholders worth up to ₹400 crore.

Fund allocation IPO proceeds to reduce debt, expand facility in UP The proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to reduce debt and fund the purchase of equipment for expanding Hero Motors' facility in Uttar Pradesh. The company had first filed papers for a ₹900 crore IPO in August last year. As of now, promoters hold a 91.65% stake in the company which manufactures engine and transmission components for two-wheelers.

Business profile Global clientele includes BMW, Ducati, and Harley-Davidson Hero Motors has a global clientele that includes noted brands such as BMW, Ducati, and Harley-Davidson. In the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), the company derived 49% of its revenue from powertrain solutions and the remaining 51% from alloys and metallics (A&M) business segment. Geographically, about 59% of FY24 revenue came from India, while Europe and the US contributed to 29% and around 8%, respectively.