What's the story

Gensol Engineering and BluSmart are being investigated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will also examine possible money laundering at the duo, as per CNBC-TV18.

The probe comes after the ED froze shares in Gensol Engineering, owned by an individual linked to Mahadev online betting app case.

Meanwhile, the MCA has launched a separate probe into alleged irregularities at Gensol Electric, a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering.