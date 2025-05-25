What's the story

The Bollywood debut of Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of actor Govinda, now hangs in the balance after Babil Khan's sudden exit from the Hindi remake of the Telugu drama Baby.

The 28-year-old was to share screen space with Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan.

However, Khan's recent departure from the project has led to an indefinite delay, casting doubt over Ahuja's debut, per Peeping Moon.