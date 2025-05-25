What's the story

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer finally released in theaters in January 2025 after a series of delays.

However, it failed to work at the box office and received underwhelming reviews.

Now, during an interview with Kaumudy Movies, editor Shameer Muhammed has opened up about his experience working with director S. Shankar.

He revealed he didn't finish editing for Game Changer owing to the director's unorthodox working style.

Here's what he said.