Renowned Indian lyricist-screenwriter Varun Grover's short film Kiss is coming to OTT soon!

The film will premiere on Mubi on June 1, the platform announced on Sunday.

Along with a teaser of the film, Mubi wrote, "Koi cuts-vuts toh nahin hongey ismein? (This won't have any cuts, will it?) Wind up the clock. @varungrover's star-studded directorial debut, KISS premieres June 1."