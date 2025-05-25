Varun Grover-Adarsh Gourav's 'Kiss' arrives on Mubi on this date
Renowned Indian lyricist-screenwriter Varun Grover's short film Kiss is coming to OTT soon!
The film will premiere on Mubi on June 1, the platform announced on Sunday.
Along with a teaser of the film, Mubi wrote, "Koi cuts-vuts toh nahin hongey ismein? (This won't have any cuts, will it?) Wind up the clock. @varungrover's star-studded directorial debut, KISS premieres June 1."
"Koi cuts-vuts toh nahin hongey ismein?"— MUBI India (@mubiindia) May 25, 2025
Wind up the clock. @varungrover's star-studded directorial debut, KISS premieres June 1. pic.twitter.com/0M97zg23mh
Film details
'Kiss' cast and plot details revealed
Kiss stars Adarsh Gourav, Swanand Kirkire, Shubhrajyoti Barat, Chetan Sharma, and Ashwath Bhatt.
Produced by Arya Menon and Shubham Karna, the film has also been screened at the New York Indian Film Festival and Beijing Queer Film Festival in 2022.
According to Mubi, Kiss is about a young filmmaker who struggles with censorship issues over a controversial scene in his new film.
Career highlights
Grover's previous work and achievements in the film industry
Grover's first full-length feature film, All India Rans, released last year and is available on Netflix India.
He has also served as a lyricist for the Gangs of Wasseypur series and films like Ankhon Dekhi (2013), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Masaan (2015), Udta Punjab (2016), and Badhaai Do (2022).
His song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha won him the National Award for Best Lyricist.
He also worked as a writer on Sacred Games.