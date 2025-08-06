Elvish Yadav gets interim relief in snake venom case

The Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief to YouTuber and Bigg Boss star Elvish Yadav by staying the trial court proceedings against him in the snake venom case. The decision has come after the Allahabad High Court dismissed his plea to throw out the chargesheet earlier. A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and MM Sundresh issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant, Gaurav Gupta.

Case details Yadav was arrested in March 2024 Yadav was arrested in March 2024 by the Noida Police for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days but was granted bail by a local court five days later. On April 6, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police filed a 1,200-page chargesheet under the Wildlife Conservation Act against Yadav and seven others in connection with this case.

Legal battle No narcotic substances recovered from Yadav: Counsel Yadav had challenged the criminal proceedings and the chargesheet against him in the Allahabad High Court. His counsel argued that no snakes, psychotropic, or narcotic substances were recovered from him, and no causal link was established between him and the co-accused. They also claimed that the informant was no longer an Animal Welfare Officer when he filed the FIR, but still presented himself as one.