What's the story

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to make the observance of Karwa Chauth compulsory for all women, regardless of their marital status.

The court termed the plea as "motivated" and said it was "funded by actors who don't come forward themselves."

Karwa Chauth is traditionally a one-day festival where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' long life and well-being.