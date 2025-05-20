SC rejects plea mandating Karwa Chauth celebration for all women
What's the story
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to make the observance of Karwa Chauth compulsory for all women, regardless of their marital status.
The court termed the plea as "motivated" and said it was "funded by actors who don't come forward themselves."
Karwa Chauth is traditionally a one-day festival where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' long life and well-being.
Legal scrutiny
Court questions petitioner's claims, dismisses case
The petitioner had sought directions from the Centre and the Haryana government to enforce Karwa Chauth celebrations among all women.
However, the Supreme Court observed that there was no law restricting any woman from observing the festival.
The court said such pleas serve no public interest and only clutter the judicial process.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier dismissed a similar plea, calling it "frivolous" and imposing a fine of ₹1,000.
SC
We do not find any ground to interfere: SC
The bench remarked that the petitioner failed to specify any law that allowed for the event to be observed by certain groups of women allegedly denied the right to celebrate.
"The high court, taking a lenient view, has imposed a cost of ₹1000 only. We do not find any ground to interfere with the impugned order. If the petitioner attempts to file any such petition directly or indirectly, we hope the High Court will take exemplary action," it said.