Google releases August Pixel update with critical bug fixes

The August 2025 update is being rolled out as an OTA update with the build number BP2A.250805.005 for global Pixel models. Google said that eligible Pixel phones will automatically get a notification when the update is available for their model. Users can also manually check for the software update by navigating to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates.

Performance enhancement

The update is compatible with a range of Pixel models

Along with security fixes, the August 2025 update also brings general improvements for system stability and performance under certain conditions. However, Google has warned that some fixes may be carrier or region-specific and may not be available in all markets. The update is compatible with a range of Pixel models including Pixel 9 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, and more.