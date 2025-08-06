Google releases August Pixel update with critical bug fixes
What's the story
Google has started rolling out the August 2025 update for its Pixel smartphones. The over-the-air (OTA) software release fixes a critical security vulnerability (CVE-2025-48530). This flaw allowed remote code execution without user interaction. The update also addresses issues with three-button and gesture navigation, improves system stability, and fixes dark theme scheduling problems.
Update availability
How to install the latest software update on your Pixel
The August 2025 update is being rolled out as an OTA update with the build number BP2A.250805.005 for global Pixel models. Google said that eligible Pixel phones will automatically get a notification when the update is available for their model. Users can also manually check for the software update by navigating to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates.
Performance enhancement
The update is compatible with a range of Pixel models
Along with security fixes, the August 2025 update also brings general improvements for system stability and performance under certain conditions. However, Google has warned that some fixes may be carrier or region-specific and may not be available in all markets. The update is compatible with a range of Pixel models including Pixel 9 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, and more.