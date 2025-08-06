5 key things about Kartavya Bhavan that Modi inaugurated today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the first building of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS), named Kartavya Bhavan. The new building will serve as the headquarters for multiple ministries, including the Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, and Petroleum & Natural Gas ministries, along with the Principal Scientific Adviser's office. Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Kartavya Bhawan is the first of several planned Common Central Secretariat buildings designed to streamline administration and support efficient governance.



Infrastructure details First of 10 buildings to be built under CCS Kartavya Bhavan is the first of the 10 Common Central Secretariat buildings. The building has a plinth area of 1.5 lakh square meters and a basement area of 40,000 square meters. It also has a parking space for 600 cars. Facilities include a creche, yoga room, medical room, cafe, kitchen, and multipurpose hall.

Meeting spaces Kartavya Bhavan will house several ministries The building also has 24 main conference rooms with a capacity of 45 people each, 26 small conference rooms for 25 people each, and 67 meeting rooms. There are also 27 lifts in the building. The building is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, under which the government has also built the new Parliament building and the Vice President Enclave.

Eco-friendly features Eco-friendly building designed to be model of modern governance Kartavya Bhavan is designed to be a model of modern governance infrastructure with IT-enabled secure workspaces and ID card-based access control. It will also be eco-friendly, aiming for a GRIHA-4 rating with features like double-glazed facades, rooftop solar panels, solar water heating systems, advanced HVAC systems, and rainwater harvesting. The building will also have zero-discharge waste management facilities and e-vehicle charging stations.