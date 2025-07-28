Stalking accused Vikas Barala's name removed from law officers' list 

Vikas Barala, a key accused in the 2017 Varnika Kundu stalking case, has been removed from the list of law officers appointed by the Haryana government after he did not report for joining. Reports also suggest that his father, Subhash Barala, former Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party chief, urged the Nayab Singh Saini government to drop his son from the list. The development comes 10 days after he was named an assistant advocate general for Haryana.

Controversial appointment Appointment sparked controversy Barala's appointment had sparked controversy since its announcement on July 18. The decision was widely criticized, including by 45 retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Saini. They expressed shock at the appointment of a stalking accused as an assistant advocate general, saying it went against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Beti Bachao" slogan.

Public response Kundu also slammed Barala's appointment Varnika Kundu, the complainant in the case, also slammed Barala's appointment. She wrote on Instagram that appointing someone to a public position is a reflection of values and standards. "Although we seem no closer to a conclusion than we were five years ago... I continue to hold faith in the judiciary until the verdict is announced," she said. He was lodged in Chandigarh's jail but was granted bail in January 2018.