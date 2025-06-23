BJP targets TMC for assigning Jagannath prasad distribution to Muslims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of hurting Hindu sentiments. The controversy revolves around the Digha Jagannath Dham, where the TMC government has allegedly assigned the preparation and distribution of sacred offerings like gaja and pera for Lord Jagannath to shops owned by Muslims in Digha. BJP leaders have claimed that this is a deliberate provocation against Sanatan Dharma.

Accusations made Comparison with Puri Jagannath Temple Amit Malviya, the BJP IT Cell head and central co-observer for Bengal, shared a list of vendors on social media. He alleged that the list included Muslim sweet shop owners. "In Puri, even today, non-Hindus are not allowed to enter the Jagannath Temple due to religious customs. Yet in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal, prasad for Lord Jagannath is being prepared by individuals who do not follow the faith," Malviya wrote on X.

Other allegations Connection with Rath Yatra in Jalalpur "Mamata Banerjee is trampling on Hindu sentiments with impunity in West Bengal!" Malviya wrote. The BJP has also linked this controversy to another incident in Malda's Jalalpur. They alleged that the state government stopped the 629-year-old Rath Yatra Mela and used its power to grab land near the site. The party claims this threatens a centuries-old religious tradition.