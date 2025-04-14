Fresh violence in Bengal's South 24 Parganas over Waqf laws
What's the story
Fresh violence has erupted in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district over amendments to the Waqf laws, days after Murshidabad witnessed similar violent protests.
The clashes were mostly triggered when Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters clashed with policemen in the Bhangar area.
ISF supporters were reportedly on the way to an anti-Waqf law rally at Ramlila Maidan, Kolkata, when they were stopped by cops.
Unapproved gathering
Rally proceeds despite police intervention
Though police had denied permission for the rally, it was held anyway.
ISF MLA Naushad Siddique addressed the crowd, calling the new law "an attack on Muslims and an assault on the Constitution."
Tension mounted when protesters tried to break barricades. A senior police officer confirmed some cops were injured in the clashes.
Eyewitnesses said police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters, leaving both sides injured.
Twitter Post
Tension in South 24 Parganas' Bhangar
VIDEO | West Bengal: Tension in South 24 Parganas' Bhangar as Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers clashed with city police. They also set a van ablaze. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bnF8OnGu37) pic.twitter.com/fk17Jufpl3
Protest inquiry
ISF questions government's stance on Waqf law
The ISF also questioned CM Mamata Banerjee's claim that her government wouldn't implement the new Waqf laws.
If so, why was their protest halted by police intervention? they asked.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the current incident, and one police officer has been injured, officials said.
This unrest comes after last week's violence in Murshidabad district, where three were killed.
Around 200 people have been arrested in connection with the incident till now.
Legal proceedings
Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging new Waqf laws
Amid the protests, a petitioner has filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking a court-monitored probe by a central agency into the clashes.
The controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament this month after prolonged debates between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, including Trinamool.
The revised laws mandate the nomination of two non-Muslim members to state Waqf boards and the central Waqf council. It also requires certification of donors as "practicing Muslims" for at least five years.