What's the story

Fresh violence has erupted in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district over amendments to the Waqf laws, days after Murshidabad witnessed similar violent protests.

The clashes were mostly triggered when Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters clashed with policemen in the Bhangar area.

ISF supporters were reportedly on the way to an anti-Waqf law rally at Ramlila Maidan, Kolkata, when they were stopped by cops.