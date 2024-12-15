Summarize Simplifying... In short West Bengal's Governor and Coal Secretary lauded the CSR initiatives of coal firms, particularly CIL, for their transformative impact on communities, especially near coal mines.

The Coal Secretary suggested a theme-based CSR calendar to focus efforts on specific social causes each month, starting with education.

This move aims to further streamline CSR projects, emphasizing the role of local communities as equal stakeholders. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

CIL Chairman P M Prasad made the announcement

This government company spent ₹5,570cr on CSR in last decade

By Akash Pandey 06:29 pm Dec 15, 202406:29 pm

What's the story Coal India Ltd (CIL) has invested around ₹5,570 crore in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities over the last 10 years. CIL Chairman P M Prasad made the announcement at the inauguration of the 3rd CIL CSR Conclave 2024. The company's CSR initiatives have mainly focused on education, healthcare, skill development, sports, and women empowerment.

Praise

CIL's CSR initiatives lauded for transformative impact

West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose emphasized the life-changing potential of CSR initiatives in uplifting communities, especially in tribal regions near coal mines. He praised CIL's efforts, including its work for cancer patients, and said such initiatives add to the nation's holistic development. "CSR initiatives are a powerful tool to transform lives, especially in vulnerable regions," Bose said.

Suggestions

Coal Secretary commends CSR projects, suggests theme-based calendar

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt also praised coal firms for their impactful CSR projects in the last decade. He stressed that communities in coal-bearing areas are equal stakeholders in these activities. Dutt proposed a theme-based CSR calendar to prioritize important areas, starting with education in January. This proposal would further streamline and focus the efforts of coal companies toward specific social causes every month.