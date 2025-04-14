Rarest blue diamond, once owned by maharajas, up for auction
What's the story
One of the rarest blue diamonds in the world, the Golconda Blue, will go under the hammer at Christie's "Magnificent Jewels" auction in Geneva on May 14.
The 23.24-carat vivid blue diamond is set in a modern ring by renowned Parisian jeweler JAR.
According to Christie's estimates, the amazing gemstone could fetch $35-50 million (approximately ₹300-430 crore).
Historical significance
Golconda blue diamond's royal legacy
The Golconda Blue is a remarkable artifact from India's royal history, previously held by the Maharajas of Indore and Baroda. Its origins lie in the legendary Golconda mines in modern-day Telangana.
The mines are known to have produced some of the most famous diamonds in the world, including the Koh-i-Noor and Hope Diamonds.
Its royal history, stunning color, and amazing size make it one of the world's rarest blue diamonds, according to Rahul Kadakia, Christie's International head of Jewelry.
Royal ownership
Golconda blue diamond's journey through history
The Golconda Blue diamond was once in the collection of Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar II of Indore. In 1923, French jeweler Chaumet set it in a bracelet for the Maharaja.
By the 1930s, it was transformed into a grand necklace by Mauboussin, the Maharaja's official jeweler.
The necklace was immortalized in a portrait by French artist Bernard Boutet de Monvel, capturing the glamor and cultural fusion of the time.
Global transition
Golconda blue diamond's international journey
The Golconda Blue diamond came to America in 1947 when jeweler Harry Winston bought it. He made it into a brooch along with an equally large white diamond.
The piece eventually returned to Indian nobility as part of the Baroda royal family's treasure before going into private hands.
Now, this extraordinary gemstone is all set to make its next appearance on the global auction stage in Geneva.