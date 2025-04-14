What's the story

One of the rarest blue diamonds in the world, the Golconda Blue, will go under the hammer at Christie's "Magnificent Jewels" auction in Geneva on May 14.

The 23.24-carat vivid blue diamond is set in a modern ring by renowned Parisian jeweler JAR.

According to Christie's estimates, the amazing gemstone could fetch $35-50 million (approximately ₹300-430 crore).