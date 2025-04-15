What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the public to maintain peace amid the ongoing violence in the state, sparked by the Waqf Amendment Act.

She said while citizens had every right to protest, it shouldn't lead to lawlessness.

"Everybody has the democratic right to stage a peaceful protest with permission," Banerjee said, adding that to protect the law, we have custodians and do not need any demon.