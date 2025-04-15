'Don't need any demon': Mamata appeals for peace amid violence
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the public to maintain peace amid the ongoing violence in the state, sparked by the Waqf Amendment Act.
She said while citizens had every right to protest, it shouldn't lead to lawlessness.
"Everybody has the democratic right to stage a peaceful protest with permission," Banerjee said, adding that to protect the law, we have custodians and do not need any demon.
Inauguration
Banerjee inaugurates skywalk at Kalighat Temple
Banerjee's comments came during the inauguration of a skywalk near the famous Kali temple at Kalighat in South Kolkata.
She appealed to people not to indulge in non-religious activities in the name of religion and not to get provoked.
Her call for peace comes amid violent incidents across West Bengal, including Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas districts.
Criticism
Banerjee criticizes those who question her religious inclusivity
Defending herself against criticism for attending programs of different religions, Banerjee said, "Some people not only criticize me for visiting religious programs, they even change my surname."
After inaugurating the skywalk, she went to the Kalighat temple to pray.
The new 435m-long, 10.5m-wide skywalk will be accessible from three roads.
Background
Violence in West Bengal
Tensions have been simmering in WB since the anti-Waqf Amendment Act protests in Murshidabad turned violent on Tuesday, April 8.
The result was the loss of three lives, the arrest of over 180 people, and the deployment of BSF companies to manage the law and order situation.
Apart from Murshidabad, violence was also reported in the South 24 Parganas district, where Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters clashed with policemen in the Bhangar area.