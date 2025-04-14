What's the story

The Telangana government has become the first in India to implement the Supreme Court-approved subcategorization of Scheduled Castes (SC).

The landmark decision comes after the Telangana Assembly on March 18 passed the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalization of Reservations) Act 2025.

The Act was approved by the governor of Telangana on April 8, and its implementation comes on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.