Telangana becomes 1st state to implement Scheduled Castes sub-categorization
What's the story
The Telangana government has become the first in India to implement the Supreme Court-approved subcategorization of Scheduled Castes (SC).
The landmark decision comes after the Telangana Assembly on March 18 passed the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalization of Reservations) Act 2025.
The Act was approved by the governor of Telangana on April 8, and its implementation comes on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.
SC categorization
Categorization based on social and economic factors
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha clarified that the categorization of SCs was based on social backwardness and preferential treatment for SC communities that have been disadvantaged for decades.
He stressed the categorization isn't a final solution but a tool to improve the conditions of these communities.
"It needs financial assistance, education and skill development, house sites, and industrial policies in favor of SCs to eliminate socio-economic backwardness," he stated.
Impact
SC categorization impacts over 1.7 lakh individuals
The process of categorization affects 1,78,914 SCs of 24 communities, which is just 3.43% of the total SC population in Telangana.
Categorization has been divided into three groups.
The first consists of 15 socio-economically and educationally backward SC communities with a population of about 1,71,625 given one percent reservation; the second of around 34 lakh members from 18 communities with nine percent reservation; and the third of about 17 lakh members from 26 communities with five percent reservation.
Legislation
SC categorization legislation enacted within 6 months
The categorization legislation was passed within six months of the SC judgment on giving preferential treatment to the most backward sections.
After the judgment, a cabinet subcommittee was formed, and retired Justice Shameem Akhter was appointed to head a one-man commission.
The Act seeks to rationalize the existing 15% reservation for SCs by categorizing 59 SC sub-castes into three groups on inter-se backwardness.
Debates
Political discussions surrounding SC categorization
Political debate is ongoing around the SC Categorization Act.
CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Reddy raised concerns over the reclassification of the Rella community, which was previously in Category A, now placed in the third group.
Meanwhile, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain proposed increasing SC reservations to 18%.
Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Congress government would consider increasing the total reservation once data from the 2026 Census is available.