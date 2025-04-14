'Take Waqf properties, we'll gouge out eyes': TMC MP threatens
What's the story
Murshidabad witnessed violent clashes over the Waqf Amendment Act during the weekend, claiming three lives and injuring several.
Amid the violence, Trinamool Congress MP Bapi Halder threatened to "gouge out eyes and break hands" of those trying to snatch Waqf properties during a public meeting in South 24 Parganas.
Reacting to the threat, Union Minister and West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar questioned what action the state police had taken against the TMC MP.
Criticism
BJP leader's strong words against Murshidabad protesters
Majumdar termed the Murshidabad protesters as "fanatical, fundamentalist jihadi groups" who are attempting to wipe out the existence of Hindus in the name of protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act.
He accused them of pelting petrol bombs at Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and asked who is backing such incidents.
Halder's controversial comments included a warning of action against those trying to grab Waqf properties.
Controversy
Halder's controversial remarks and response
Halder said, "Till the time CM Mamata Banerjee is there, the responsibility of your ancestral assets is as much ours as much it is yours... it is not anyone's father's property."
He further threatened that "If someone dares to eye Waqf properties, gouge out their eyes, and break their hands."
Majumdar posted Halder's threats video on X and demanded action against him for inciting violence against innocent Hindus in Murshidabad.
Twitter Post
Majumdar shares post featuring Halder's speech
The fanatical, fundamentalist jihadi groups who, under the pretense of protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act, are continuously attempting to erase the existence of Hindus and are even throwing petrol bombs at the @BSF_India jawans—who is directly supporting them? This… pic.twitter.com/HZ5oiSWqIF— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) April 13, 2025
Assurance
Police assures control over the situation
Police have assured that the situation in Murshidabad is under control, and 180 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.
"The situation in and around these disturbed areas is peaceful and under control."
However, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code are still in force in violence-hit areas.
Internet services have also been suspended as security forces continue vehicle checks along main roads.