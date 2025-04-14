What's the story

Murshidabad witnessed violent clashes over the Waqf Amendment Act during the weekend, claiming three lives and injuring several.

Amid the violence, Trinamool Congress MP Bapi Halder threatened to "gouge out eyes and break hands" of those trying to snatch Waqf properties during a public meeting in South 24 Parganas.

Reacting to the threat, Union Minister and West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar questioned what action the state police had taken against the TMC MP.