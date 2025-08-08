Can Krunal Pandya make India return following dream IPL season? 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star all-rounder, Krunal Pandya , is likely to make a comeback to the Indian national cricket team. The news comes ahead of the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2025 tournament next month. According to News18, his stellar performance in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season has put him in contention for selection. Notably, Pandya last played T20Is for India way back in 2019.

Match-winning display Krunal's role in RCB's maiden title win Pandya's contribution to RCB's maiden IPL title was nothing short of phenomenal. Across 15 games, he claimed 17 wickets at an economy of 8.23 besides playing a 73*-run knock as well. The left-arm spinner was instrumental in the final match, where he even bagged the Player of the Match award. His economical bowling spell of four overs saw him concede just 17 runs and take two wickets.

Past performance Potential return to national squad Krunal Pandya last represented India in an international match back in 2021. His potential return to the national squad for the Asia Cup 2025 can be a major revive to his international career. If selected, it would be a major boost for Team India ahead of the tournament. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are the other spin-bowling all-rounders in contention for a spot.