Can Rishabh Pant recover in time for Asia Cup? 

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 Asia Cup and possibly the home Test series against West Indies, as per the Times of India. The decision comes after an injury he sustained during the fourth Test match of the recently concluded series against England in Manchester. Pant suffered a toe fracture during India's batting innings at Old Trafford when Chris Woakes's yorker hit his foot.

Injury details Pant played despite the injury The injury was severe enough to rule Pant out of action for six weeks. However, he continued his innings despite the pain, scoring a half-century to help India draw the match. He was eventually ruled out of the final Test, which India won by a stunning six-run margin against England. With Pant likely to miss the Asia Cup, Sanju Samson is likely to be the first-choice keeper in the team.

Information Here are Pant's T20I numbers Pant has blown hot and cold in T20Is, having managed just 1,209 across 76 matches at a decent average of 23.25. This includes three fifties and a strike rate of 127.26. However, he was a part of India's winning T20 World Cup squad last year.

Upcoming matches Schedule: India in Asia Cup and Test series against WI The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. India's campaign will begin against UAE on September 10, with matches likely to be played in Dubai. After the continental tournament, India will play a two-match Test series against West Indies at home from October 2-14.