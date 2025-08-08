Kagiso Rabada urges SA to move on from WTC triumph 

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has urged his teammates to look beyond their recent success in the ICC World Test Championship Final. The Proteas ended a long wait by beating Australia in the final at Lord's earlier this year. Now, ahead of a six-match white-ball series against Australia, starting with a three-match T20I series in Darwin on Sunday, Rabada wants his players to set their sights on more major victories at upcoming ICC events.

Match reflection 'No fear of anything' Rabada, who will be part of South Africa's squad at next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, reflected on their victory over Australia in the World Test Championship Final. "It was kind of like a relief. But the show moves on, and moving toward the T20 World Cup, I guess the approach will be a bit different. Now there's no fear of anything," he said as per ICC.

Upcoming matches 'Rivalry between Australia and South Africa' Rabada sees the upcoming series against Australia as a good opportunity to prepare for the T20 World Cup early next year. He said, "The rivalry between Australia and South Africa has always been something to behold. It's always some hard cricket being played ... whenever we play Australia. It always feels like they get the best out of us, because they're in our faces."