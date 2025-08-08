Haider Ali: Pakistan's cricket sensation arrested over rape allegations

Haider Ali , a Pakistani cricketer who was once touted as the next big thing in the sport, is now facing serious allegations in England. The 24-year-old batsman has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police in connection with an alleged rape incident that took place on July 23. The incident reportedly occurred during the Pakistan A team's tour of England and has since led to his provisional suspension by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Board's action PCB suspends Ali amid ongoing investigation In light of the ongoing investigation, the PCB has provisionally suspended Ali. The board said in a statement, "The PCB is aware of an ongoing criminal investigation by Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali. The investigation relates to an incident that allegedly took place during Pakistan Shaheens's recent tour of England." Meanwhile, the PCB has assured that Ali will be provided with legal assistance and representation throughout this period.

Career highlights Who is Haider Ali? Born on October 2, 2000, in Attock, Punjab, Ali is a right-handed middle-order batsman known for his aggressive stroke play. He made his T20I debut for Pakistan in September 2020 against England and was included in the ODI setup shortly after during a series against Zimbabwe. In T20Is, he has played 35 matches for Pakistan, scoring over 500 runs with a top score of 68 and three fifties to his name.

Franchise play His career in franchise cricket Ali has also played for franchises like Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. He has also featured in overseas leagues such as Dubai Capitals (ILT20), Jamaica Tallawahs (CPL), and Fortune Barishal (BPL). Notably, Ai was a part of the Pakistan squad that finished as the runners-up in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Despite his impressive cricketing career, Ali's future remains uncertain amid these serious allegations.