SC to hear plea seeking restoration of J&K statehood today  

The petitioners have argued that the non-restoration of J&K's statehood in a time-bound manner violates India's constitutional federalism. They have also called for prompt action as per the government's earlier assurances before the SC. In that landmark verdict delivered in December 2023, the Supreme Court refrained from ruling on the constitutionality of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, which bifurcated the state into two Union Territories, after the solicitor general's assurance that statehood would be restored "at the earliest."

Election outcome

Statehood restoration yet to be announced

After the assurance, the court observed, "Restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest and as soon as possible," but did not prescribe a timeline. Assembly elections in J&K were held in September-October 2024 as per the Supreme Court order, which led to the formation of a new government led by Omar Abdullah of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. However, no announcement has been made regarding the restoration of statehood for J&K since then.