Next Article
CJI must ensure judges' accountability: SC on burnt cash case
The Supreme Court has made it clear: the Chief Justice of India (CJI) plays a real, active part in keeping judges accountable—not just passing along reports.
This came up after Justice Yashwant Varma challenged the recommendation for his removal when burnt cash was found at his home, arguing that the CJI had overstepped.
'CJI's role is to uphold standards'
The court rejected Varma's claim and said the CJI has a moral responsibility to uphold high standards, even if he doesn't run high courts directly.
The judges also pointed out that sharing findings with top officials is a "constitutional necessity" and doesn't mess with Parliament's impeachment process.
Bottom line: the CJI helps protect trust in the system by making sure judges play by the rules.