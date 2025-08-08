Next Article
Food delivery agent stabs nurse over late order
In Bhubaneswar's Sampur area, a food delivery agent named Tapan Das allegedly stabbed nurse Binodini Rath multiple times after she questioned him about her late order.
The incident left Rath critically injured and needing urgent hospital care.
Das was under the influence of alcohol
Police quickly arrested Das at the scene, seized the weapon, and confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol. He now faces serious charges.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage to understand how he got the weapon and what led up to the attack.
The case has sparked fresh concerns about how gig workers are vetted—and whether enough is being done to keep both customers and workers safe during home deliveries.