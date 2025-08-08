Next Article
Why banks in Gangtok are closed today
Banks in Gangtok are taking a day off this Friday to celebrate Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a festival deeply rooted in Lepcha tradition.
While Sikkim marks the occasion, banking services stay normal everywhere else in India.
What is Tendong Lho Rum Faat?
Tendong Lho Rum Faat has some epic origins—legend says Tendong Hill rose up to save the Lepcha people from a massive flood.
Locals mark the day with prayers on the hill, masked dances, and by building nine-stone models of the mountain at home.
The celebrations stretch over three days and bring Sikkim's culture to life.
Digital banking is on
Even though physical bank branches are shut in Gangtok, you can still use digital banking as usual.
Online transfers, mobile apps, ATMs—everything keeps running smoothly during the holiday.