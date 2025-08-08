Next Article
Huma Qureshi's cousin dies in parking dispute brawl
Asif Qureshi, cousin of Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, lost his life after a late-night fight over a neighbor's parked two-wheeler outside his Delhi home.
The argument turned violent around 11pm on Thursday in Nizamuddin, and despite being rushed to the hospital, Asif sadly didn't make it.
Two suspects arrested, investigation underway
Police have arrested two suspects linked to the attack and are looking into whether others were involved.
Asif's wife, Sainaz Qureshi, shared that parking disputes with neighbors had happened before.
The family is heartbroken by this sudden loss; meanwhile, everyone tries to process what happened.