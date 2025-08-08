UP: Class 9 student abducted, beaten, humiliated by classmates
A 14-year-old boy from Gorakhpur, UP, was allegedly abducted and violently assaulted by two of his classmates after school on July 26.
The boys took him to a warehouse, beat him with iron rods, and forced him to endure humiliating acts while filming the whole thing.
They also threatened to harm him if he spoke up.
Both accused juveniles now face charges
The assault video was shared on social media, leading the victim's mother to approach the police on August 4.
Still shaken and staying home, the boy is recovering from the trauma.
Police say this attack was revenge over teasing among classmates at their private school.
Both accused juveniles now face charges under the Juvenile Justice Act as officers review evidence and promise legal action for both the violence and public humiliation online.