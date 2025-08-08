Next Article
Rahul-Kharge rally in Bengaluru today: Traffic, parking restrictions likely
Heads up, Bengaluru—expect traffic and parking curbs this Friday as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge lead a big rally at Freedom Park.
Key roads like MG Road, Cubbon Road, Old Airport Road, Chalukya Road, and Shantala Junction will see diversions and parking bans to help manage the crowds.
Rally rescheduled after Soren's death
The rally was pushed from Tuesday after Shibu Soren's passing and is set to bring together party leaders, ministers, and supporters.
According to Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, everything's in line with protest rules.
If you're heading out or commuting nearby, plan ahead!