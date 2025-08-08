J&K: 2 CRPF personnel killed, 12 injured in accident

IAF airlifts injured; local volunteers, officials join rescue efforts

The Indian Air Force jumped in fast—airlifting 18 of the injured to the Military Hospital within just over half an hour.

Local volunteers and officials also pitched in with rescue efforts.

Leaders like Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered condolences to the families, promising top medical care for those hurt.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised local volunteers' quick response, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sent her prayers for recovery.