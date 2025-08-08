'Foreigners' tag for Indians over minor mistakes: Alarming study

A new study found that over 1.6 lakh people in Assam were labeled "foreigners" just because of small mistakes in documents or minor memory slips during citizenship hearings. Researchers say the system is shutting people out for things like a simple spelling error or forgetting an exact date.

Name spelling differences enough to deny citizenship The study looked at 1,200 court cases and found that things as basic as a name spelled differently—like "Khurshed" vs. "Furshed"—were enough to deny someone citizenship.

Even witness statements got thrown out if someone couldn't remember an old date exactly right.

Key documents dismissed over formatting issues Key documents like voter lists, Aadhaar, and PAN cards were often dismissed over tiny formatting issues or called irrelevant, even when they clearly showed someone belonged.

This has made the process feel less about fairness and more about finding reasons to say no.