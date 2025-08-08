Next Article
UP government will now sponsor students to study in UK
Big news for students in Uttar Pradesh: the state Cabinet just rolled out a fresh scholarship program that'll send five students each year to top UK universities like Oxford and Cambridge.
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Chevening Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme kicks off in 2025-26 and is a joint effort with the UK government.
Scholarship covers tuition, travel, and living expenses
The scholarship takes care of tuition, travel, and living expenses, making those dream degrees way more accessible.
Plus, UP is adding three new private universities—Vedanta University in Muzaffarnagar, KD University in Mathura, and Bodhisattva University in Barabanki—so there are even more options to study closer to home too.