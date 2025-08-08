Boyfriend kills girlfriend in public after she refuses to marry
A 15-year-old girl was killed by her 20-year-old boyfriend, Aryan (also known as Raunak), who shot her four times near a busy clinic in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Sunday.
The attack happened in public, and the girl's friend saw it all unfold.
Police have called it murder and quickly started looking for Aryan.
Investigators are now piecing together the events
Aryan was found hiding in Mukundpur with a 16-year-old accomplice and both were arrested soon after.
While Aryan claimed he acted because the victim wanted him to marry her, her friends and family say he'd been harassing and controlling her for weeks—sometimes even getting violent or making scenes in public.
Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage and talking to witnesses as they piece together what led to this tragic loss.