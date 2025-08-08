Next Article
One student left in school in tribal village
In Bhurbhendi, a small tribal village in Gujarat's Dang district, a government primary school now has only one student left—Krunal Bhoye in Class 5.
Even though the classrooms are nearly empty, two dedicated teachers still show up to teach him every day.
Over 150 teacher posts vacant
This isn't just about one kid. Across Dang district, over 150 teacher posts are vacant and many schools haven't seen new students for years.
Most families here are migrant farm workers, so kids keep moving away—leaving schools struggling to stay open.
It's a real look at how migration and staff shortages are making rural education tougher than ever for students like Krunal.