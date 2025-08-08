Next Article
India invests ₹96,000cr in airports since 2019
Since 2019, India has invested over ₹96,000 crore in airport upgrades and new builds.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) put in more than ₹25,000 crore, while private players covered the rest.
This cash is going into bigger terminals, better runways, and smarter navigation systems across major cities and regional spots.
Impact on travel and economy
With air travel booming—set to hit 350 million passengers by 2030—these upgrades mean smoother journeys and more flight options for everyone.
Plus, schemes like RCS-UDAN are making sure even smaller towns get connected.
All this investment isn't just about flying; it's creating jobs, boosting local economies, and helping India aim for global aviation hub status.