India invests ₹96,000cr in airports since 2019 India Aug 08, 2025

Since 2019, India has invested over ₹96,000 crore in airport upgrades and new builds.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) put in more than ₹25,000 crore, while private players covered the rest.

This cash is going into bigger terminals, better runways, and smarter navigation systems across major cities and regional spots.