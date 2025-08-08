STET postponed to 2026: Candidates protest, lathicharge by police India Aug 08, 2025

Thousands of teaching job aspirants hit the streets in Patna, upset that the crucial State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) is being pushed to 2026.

Their march toward CM Nitish Kumar's residence was stopped by police, leading to lathicharge and water cannons after some tried to break barricades.