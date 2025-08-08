Next Article
STET postponed to 2026: Candidates protest, lathicharge by police
Thousands of teaching job aspirants hit the streets in Patna, upset that the crucial State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) is being pushed to 2026.
Their march toward CM Nitish Kumar's residence was stopped by police, leading to lathicharge and water cannons after some tried to break barricades.
Candidates can't apply for upcoming government teaching jobs
Without STET, many candidates can't apply for upcoming government teaching jobs (TRE-4), putting their careers on hold for years.
The delay has left young graduates frustrated and worried about missing out on opportunities they've worked hard for.